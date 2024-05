He made the remarks during an online meeting on Tuesday with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen.

Khaji noted that the Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people, as well as the regime’s repeated attacks on Syria and Lebanon are escalating the regional equations.

The two officials discussed the need for new strategies to help improve the humanitarian conditions in Syria, fight against terrorism and help the political process of the county.

