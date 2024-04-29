7 worshippers killed in armed attack on mosque in Afghanistan

According to IRNA quoting an Afghan news channel, unknown armed men attacked the Imam Zaman Mosque in Gozrah District’s Andisheh town in Herat, located in western Afghanistan.

At least seven worshipers, including the prayer leader of the mosque, 2 women and a child were martyred and a number of others injured as a result of the attack that took place during the evening (between Maghrib and Isha) prayers.

No further details have been published so far. The caretaker Taliban government has also not commented on the attack.

Also, no individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

Meanwhile, Iran’s embassy in Kabul in a statement strongly condemned a “terrorist attack” on a Shia mosque in Herat Province.

The statement that followed the armed attack said Iran seeks to identify and punish those responsible for “this crime.” It added that Iran is prepared to strengthen cooperation with the Taliban in counterterrorism efforts.

