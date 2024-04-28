Iran’s economy minister, chief banker in Saudi Arabia for IsDB meeting

Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi is scheduled to take part in the annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Khandouzi will hold separate bilateral meetings with representatives from different member states of the IsDB and participate in the golden jubilee of the establishment of the bank at the ministerial level.

The Iranian minister will also hold talks with Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia.

CBI chief Mohammad-Reza Farzin also left Tehran for Riyadh to pursue the expansion of banking and financial cooperation between the two countries. He is scheduled to meet heads of central banks of IsDB member states during his stay in Saudi Arabia.

Mehdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, arrived in Riyadh on Sunday morning to take part in the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum with the motto of Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development.

