'Iran, Saudi Arabia have great potentials to expand economic ties'

During this Saturday meeting, Zarnegar emphasized the need to leverage the economic and trade capabilities of the two countries, as well as increased interactions between Iranian and Saudi businesspeople.

The two officials also discussed the economic aspects of providing services to pilgrims in the holy city of Mecca.

Kamel expressed hope for the comprehensive development of Iran-Saudi relations, as emphasized by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

