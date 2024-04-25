Zionists storm Al-Aqsa Mosque again: Reports

IRNA reported citing Al Jazeera on Thursday that dozens of Zionist settlers launched fresh aggression on the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Over 430 Zionist settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque on the third day of the Passover holiday.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Palestine reported that during the raid, the settlers performed "Talmudic rituals" and wandered around the Al-Aqsa courtyards.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces imposed severe restrictions on Palestinian worshippers, inspecting their IDs at the gates of al-Quds, and preventing many of them from entering the mosque.

3266**2050