US concerned over Iran-Russia-N Korea cooperation

US concerned over Iran-Russia-N Korea cooperation

New York, IRNA - The White House National Security Advisor has expressed concern about the military cooperation between Iran, Russia and North Korea, claiming that Russia's defense proposals to Iran and North Korea could further destabilize the West Asia and Indo-Pacific regions.

"We have witnessed military cooperation between Iran and North Korea in the past years, but the extensive development of drones in cooperation between Iran and Russia over the past two years was something new, Jake Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday local time, according to IRNA.

We are also closely monitoring Russia's military proposals and "If Russia gives weapons to Iran, this will destabilize the Middle East," he said.

Sullivan did not specify the Russian proposals but made the remarks days after Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian held a meeting with the secretary of Russia’s security council Nikolai Patrushev and signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of security

Sullivan also touched on Iran’s unprecedented punitive action against the Zionist regime and said that the G7 countries decided to impose new sanctions against Iran over its missile and drone attacks on Israeli positions.

Biden's national security adviser said the United States in harmony with the UK and the European Union will try to further isolate Iran and increase pressure on it.

