Is America in decline?

The article, which was published on April 19 and updated three days later, cites a Gallup poll released earlier this year that showed a sharp decline in the public opinion about the position of the US in the world.

According to the poll, just 33% of Americans are satisfied with their country’s global position, which is down from 65% in 2000.

“America is in decline in the 21st century in measure after measure, from numerous public-policy failures, to increasingly dysfunctional politics, to an epidemic of mental health issues among young people.”

The writer names some solutions to address domestic woes, but believes that they are practically impossible to achieve, which coupled with two “broad global trends” make the free-fall harder.

The two trends the article names are technology – with regard to its negatives -- and complicated international affairs, which it says increase risk of foreign miscalculation and have made the US lose its global hegemony in a fast way.

The article concludes that the rapidly declining of the United States is putting into question that whether the country can “repair her faults” as stated by French political scientist Alexis de Tocqueville in the 1830s as the main reason behind the “greatness of America”.

“It took America a full two centuries to achieve global hegemony—and merely two decades to lose it”, said the article.

