Gaza protests continue to spread on US university campuses

According to IRNA, the New York police announced on Tuesday local time that 133 arrested students of New York University were released after the court issued a summons for them.

A university spokesman justified the behavior of officials and said the decision to call police came after additional protesters, many of whom were not thought to be affiliated with NYU, breached the barriers erected around the encampment.

"Disorderly, disruptive and hostile behavior of individuals and intimidating and anti-Semitic slogans caused the situation to change dramatically, the pretext American officials often cite to clamp down on pro-Palestinian activists.

The protests began last week at Columbia University, also in New York, with a large group of demonstrators establishing a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on campuses.

But more than 100 protesters were arrested after university authorities called the police onto Columbia's campus Thursday, a move that escalated tensions and sparked a greater turnout over the weekend.

Social media images late Monday appeared to show pro-Palestinian Jewish students were also seen inside the protest areas on campuses including at Columbia.

There were also demonstrations at MIT, the University of Michigan and Yale, where at least 47 people were arrested Monday after refusing requests to disperse.

