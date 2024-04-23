Apr 24, 2024, 2:34 AM
75% of Gaza population displaced by Israeli war: UNRWA

New York, IRNA - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees says 75 percent of displaced Gazans or about 1.7 million people have had to flee several times in search of relative safety amid incessant Israeli airstrikes and shelling across the besieged Palestinian Strip.

According to IRNA, UNRWA told on Tuesday local time that relief operations in northern Gaza continue to be blocked by Israeli forces.

There had been "very little change" in the amount of humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza or improved access to the northern Strip, it said.

Philip Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, also announced in a gathering of reporters in New York that Israel's campaign against UNRWA has led to the agency only meeting its basic needs.

According to UNRWA, 435 Israeli attacks have targeted health centers or emergency staff since October 7 last year. “The number of monthly attacks on health services in Gaza is higher than in any recent global conflict”, the agency quoted the World Health Organization as saying.

At least 180 UNRWA employees have been killed in Israeli onslaught on Gaza over the past six months.

