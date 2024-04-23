Apr 23, 2024, 1:51 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85454258
T T
2 Persons

Tags

President Raisi pays visit to Pakistan’s Punjab

Apr 23, 2024, 1:51 PM
News ID: 85454258
President Raisi pays visit to Pakistan’s Punjab

Lahore, IRNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has visited the central-eastern Pakistani province of Punjab as part of his regional tour to the Asian country.

Raisi met with the Governor of Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman on Tuesday, the second day of his trip to Pakistan.

During the meeting, which took place at the PM House, Baligh-ur-Rehman expressed pleasure over receiving the Iranian president.

The two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

President Raisi arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning for a three-day official visit. He met with his Pakistani counterpart, prime minister and army chief on Monday.

During his stay in Islamabad, Iranian and Pakistani officials inked eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

7129**4354

2 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .