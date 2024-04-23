Iran president visits Allama Iqbal' tomb in Pakistan

The visit took place on the second day of President Raisi’s travel to Pakistan, which took place at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari.

A group of Pakistani armed forces welcomed Iranian president’s arrival in Lahore by staging parade.

President Raisi is to meet with Governor of Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman.

Upon arrival in the GC University Lahore, the oldest university in the governorate, President Raisi was warmly welcomed by head and the professors of the university, as well as cultural and media figures from the host country.

Iran’s president left Tehran for Islamabad early on Monday on an official visit to the southeastern neighboring country.

His today's visit to Lahore, the cultural heart of Pakistan, was among his plans.

Allama Iqbal, known in Iran as Iqbal-e Lahori (1877-1938), was a philosopher, politician, and prominent poet whose literary works in Persian made him a household name in Iran. It was in the 1900s that he started writing in Persian when he was studying in Europe.

