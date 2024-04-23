Iran president paying visit to Pakistan’s cultural hub

President Raisi and the accompanying high-ranking delegation have been welcomed by Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Iranian Consul General Mehran Movahhedfar.

Officials of Punjab province declared Tuesday off to pave the ground for the Iranian delegation’s visit to the province.

President Raisi is scheduled to pay a visit to the mausoleum of renowned poet and philosopher Muhammad Iqbal Lahori, as well as some cultural and religious sites.

The president is going to meet and hold talks with Governor of Punjab province Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman during his stay in Punjab.

President Raisi arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning for a three-day official visit. He met with his Pakistani counterpart, prime minister and army chief on Monday.

During his stay in Islamabad, Iranian and Pakistani officials inked eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

