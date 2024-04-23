EU should not follow Washington’s advice: Amirabdollahian

Referring to the point that the European Union (EU) foreign ministers have agreed to impose new sanctions on Iran, Amirabdollahian stated in his message on Tuesday, "It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to apply more unlawful restrictions against Iran just because Iran exercised its right to self-defense in the face of Israel’s reckless aggression."

The EU should not follow Washington’s advice to satisfy the criminal Israeli regime, he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that it is also regrettable that while the Israeli regime continues its genocide against the Palestinians through different war crimes, missile attacks, and famine, the EU’s reaction to such crimes is almost nothing more than hollow words. "The EU must act responsibly and sanction the Israeli regime."

The EU foreign ministers have agreed to impose new sanctions on Iran that would cover the alleged supply of missiles to other countries and entities following an Iranian military operation against the Israeli regime earlier this month in retaliation for the killing of senior Iranian generals in Syria.

