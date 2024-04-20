Iran FM says he discussed Gaza with UN chief in New York

“In the meeting with Mr. Guterres, we exchanged views on the ideas which can be pursued by the UN secretary general in coordination with the main players of the Gaza issue”, the top Iranian diplomat told IRNA and IRIB reporters late on Friday at the end of his trip to New York where he attended the UN Security Council’s quarterly open debate on the situation in West Asia, including Palestine, a day earlier.

Amirabdollahian said that Gaza was also a main topic of his discussions with the president of the Security Council as well as top officials from other countries and several international bodies.

According to the top diplomat, his talks with the UN officials on Gaza focused on the ways that bring an effective solution to the war and the crisis in the region.

Amirabdollahian said he had reiterated Iran’s stance that the expansion of the war is in the interest of no party in the region.

He told the UN officials that what is necessary to address the crisis is that a political solution comes into focus and the Israeli regime’s crimes end in Gaza. The UN secretary general should put on agenda a political package which addresses all aspects including exchange of captives, withdrawal of occupying forces from Gaza, and boosting humanitarian aid to the enclave, Amirabdollahian added .

The foreign minister also said that he had talked about Iran’s recent punitive attack on the Israeli regime’s targets both during the Security Council debate and the meetings he held on the sidelines of it.

According to Amirabdollahian, he elaborated on Iran’s stance on the attack -- which was in response to an Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier in April -- and warned against any new act of adventurism by the regime.

