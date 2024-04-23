Iran, Pakistan ink two legal, judicial documents

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the two presidents of Iran and Pakistan.

Iran’s Justice Minister Amin-Hossein Rahimi and his Pakistani counterpart Azam Nazeer Tarar signed the document.

The two sides signed two documents on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial affairs and a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

Raisi is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan and leading high-level political and economic delegations to boost ties in different fields.

He has already met with several top Pakistani officials, including his counterpart Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Raisi also addressed a group of scientific, cultural, religious, and economic elites of Pakistan and highlighted deep-rooted commonalities between the two nations.

