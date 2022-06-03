Iraqi PMU strikes heavy blow on Daesh terrorists near Iran borders

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) announced on Friday that they arrested six of the most dangerous terrorists in eastern Iraq.

The Iraqi PMU commander told Iraqi media that Iraq's intelligence services, in coordination with security forces, succeeded in arresting six dangerous and well-known terrorists who were planning bloody attacks in various parts of Diyala Governorate, Iraq.

Noting that the arrested terrorists were the most dangerous ones on the terrorism list in Iraq’s eastern regions, he noted that their capture was a fatal and significant blow to the terrorist and criminal group Daesh (ISIS).

He also stated that the Iraqi PMU intelligence services have achieved important information in detecting ISIS headquarters and elements in several Iraqi provinces.

The unity and amity of PMU forces with the Iraqi people is regarded as the key factor behind the success of the Resistance Movement and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Iraq.

