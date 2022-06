Tehran, IRNA – The 33rd demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, is scheduled to be commemorated in the capitals of Iranian provinces and 900 other cities across the country, according to an announcement by the Islamic Development Coordination Council.

The announcement said that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is also scheduled to address the mourners at the holy Shrine of Imam Khomeini on this occasion at 9:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.