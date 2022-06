Javad Foroughi, Mohammad-Rasoul Effati and Sajjad Pour-Hosseini competed against the Italian team and defeated them 16-10, wining the gold medal in the category.

Iran’s women team, consisting of Hanieh Rostamian, Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Zeynab Toumari, failed to make their way through the final stage and stood at the seventh place among eight teams.

9416**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish