May 31, 2022, 1:18 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 84773315
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's air pistol team reaches final match at ISSF World Cup

Iran's air pistol team reaches final match at ISSF World Cup

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian men's air pistol team reached the final on the fourth day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooting World Cup 2022 in Baku.

Iranian men's air pistol team with Javad Foroughi, Mohammad Rasoul Efati, and Sajjad Pourhosseini will compete with the Italian shooters today to win the gold medal. ‌

Hanieh Rostamian, Golnoush Sebghatollahi, and Zeinab Toumari's competitions as Iranian representatives in the women's air pistol team women's team are to be today.

On the third day of the Baku World Cup, the Iranian men's air pistol team competed in the rifles and air pistols mix categories.

Foroughi and Sebghatollahi, as well as Rostamian and Pourhosseini, gained a total of 574 points in the mixed pistol competitions.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha