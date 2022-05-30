Tourism diplomacy; Iran-Tajikistan ties prospect

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening heading a high-profile delegate to meet President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior Iranian officials with the intention of pursuing previously signed cooperation documents and ink new ones.

Considering the undeniable significance of Central Asia and the Caucasus in the new regional and international development and the unbreakable cultural connections between Iran and the states in the region in question, President Ebrahim Raisi has prioritized deepening and strengthening ties with those countries since day one.

The culture is one of the most important spheres where Iran can boost its ties with Central Asian and Caucasian countries so that it is able to revive its geoculture in Central Asia, paving the way for further integration in foreign policy.

In the meantime, tourism diplomacy can moderate political relations between Iran and Tajikistan, which has progressed favorably in recent years especially that both countries have great capacities in this sphere.

Iran has high capacity in health tourism with high-tech diagnostic and therapeutic equipment besides its tourist attractions, which can be even more appealing for the people of Tajikistan.

One of the most important factors in cultural commonalities between the two nations is observation of Nowruz celebration in both countries. This can work as complement in neighborliness policy between Iran and Tajikistan.

