President Raisi: Good steps taken to boost Iran-Tajikistan ties

President Raisi made the remarks in the meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Tajikistan, which was also attended by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

He said that his feeling after his last year attendance in the SCO summit in Dushanbe was that good steps were taken to boost Tehran-Dushanbe ties.

In the same meeting, President Rahmon said that Tajikistan was seeking to consolidate relations with Iran since the beginning of Raisi’s tenure.

Rahmon arrived in Tehran yesterday evening for a two-day trip at the invitation of President Raisi.

The two leaders are going to pursue the cooperation documents previously signed and ink new documents in line with elevating relations between the two nations.

