Iran-Pakistan trade cooperation capacity at least $5b: Official

Addressing the 9th joint border trade committee of Sistan and Baluchestan Province in Iran and Balochistan Province in Pakistan, Iraj Hassanpour said that the history of Iran and Pakistan is very rich and these two countries enjoy various commonalities.

Iran and Pakistan have had positive political and economic relations based on good neighborliness, and Baluchistan State in Pakistan has always had growing cultural, religious and economic cooperation with Sistan and Baluchestan Province, said Hassanpour.

He expressed dissatisfaction over Iran-Pakistan economic cooperation and called for removing barriers in this regard.

Hassanour also said that Iran and Pakistan are complementary in the field of trade, which can remove many problems by developing cooperation in transportation, barter trade, and reduction of tariffs and establishing border markets.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hassanpour lauded port capacities between Iran and Pakistan, saying that development of Gwader and Chabahar ports and reinforcing their role in East-West and North-South corridors can benefit the two countries.

Developing Sistan and Baluchestan railway is of great importance due to its location in the East-West Corridor and also the province’s position in the strategic railway corridor (Iran-Turkey-Pakistan) is one of the advantages that can pave the way for establishing cooperation with neighboring states, he stated.

