Qalibaf: IRGC member assassination revealed Zionist regime’s unworthiness

Qalibaf made the comment in a message he issued on the Sunday assassination of Khodaei, who was a member of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

He was shot dead by two motorcyclists in front of his house in the capital Tehran.

The Iranian parliament speaker offered his condolences on Khodaei’s martyrdom to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as the martyr’s family and the Iranian people.

In his message, Qalibaf said that Iran’s enemies resort to terrorist acts, because they cannot stand against the resistance of the Iranian nation.

He called on intelligence and security bodies to identify and punish the main culprits of the terror act.

4194**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish