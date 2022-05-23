Top cmdr. says IRGC will avenge its members’ deaths

Salami was speaking at a local ceremony in the city of Khorramshar, southwestern Iran, a day after the IRGC Quds Force Member Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei was assassinated in an armed attack by two motorcyclists in the capital Tehran.

Salami said that no evil act by the enemy will be left unanswered, stressing that the revenge for Sayyad Khodaei’s assassination will be tough and make the perpetrators regretful.

The IRGC chief commander referred to enemies’ attempts for disappointing the Iranian people and said that the nation stood up against restrictions, maximum pressure as well as military threats and turned sanctions into opportunities for self-sufficiency.

Salami also hailed the unity between the Iranian people and the Islamic establishment.

