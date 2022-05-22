Iran female Alysh wrestlers win Asian championships

Asian Alysh wrestlers championships for men and women are underway in the Osh, Kyrgyzstan, from May 21 to May 23.

The head of Iran female Alysh wrestling team, Mona Mirezaei told IRNA on Sunday that the team won the Old Continent championship with one gold, four silver, and one bronze medal.

Sara Alipour won the gold medal in the 57 kg weight class and Sepideh Babaei won the silver medal in the 55kg category.

Sahar Ghanizadeh and Sheida Fahimi won the silver medal respectively in the 70 and 65kg categories.

Fatemeh Fattahi won the bronze in the weight category of 60kg and Hanieh Ashouri won the silver medal in the match of the 75kg.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish