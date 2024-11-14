Zionist regime launches new wave of attacks on Beirut

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli warplanes have carried out fresh raids on areas south of the Lebanese capital Beirut, news sources reported.

According to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, the Zionist regime bombed the neighborhoods of Burj al-Barajneh and Harik in the south of Beirut several times in the early hours of Thursday.

So far, there are no report of possible damages and casualties from the latest attacks.

On the morning of Monday, the Zionist army launched massive attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon and has continued pounding the Arab country relentlessly ever since, especially targeting densely-packed residential areas.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has also been carrying out retaliatory operations against the regime’s bases and settlements deep inside the occupied territories.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon announced on Wednesday that the number of martyrs of the Zionist regime's attacks on the country has reached 3,365 people.

Also, during the same period, 14, 344 people were injured as a result of the aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon.

