Iran's cooperation hinges on other parties' commitments, FM tells IAEA

Araghchi made the remarks following a meeting with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Tehran on Thursday.

Speaking to IRNA after the meeting, the top diplomat described his talks with Grossi as constructive.

Iran is prepared to continue its cooperation with the IAEA, contingent upon the other side's commitment and collaboration, he said. "We engaged in constructive discussions, clarifying our cooperation path with the agency for the upcoming year, which is crucial for the Iranian nuclear issue," he added.

"I informed Mr. Grossi that the Islamic Republic of Iran is open to nuclear negotiations and collaboration in line with previous agreements, but the extent of this cooperation will depend on the seriousness of the other parties."

Iran has upheld its JCPOA commitments in good faith, while the other side withdrew from the agreement, the top diplomat said.

Iran's negotiations aimed to establish a new approach to alleviate tensions with the agency and others, he further noted.

The official expressed hope that recent discussions would help ease tensions and reach a reasonable solution before the situation escalates.

In response to whether the basis of the joint statement issued during Grossi’s visit to Tehran on March 4, 2023, remains unchanged or if new understandings were introduced, he stated that our cooperation is rooted in understandings made during the current visit, while also considering previous agreements.

The primary direction of collaboration will be guided by the IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, with technical steps agreed upon there and political consensus to initiate a new path, he underlined.

In response to IRNA, the foreign minister emphasized that the only viable solution to the existing problems is through negotiation, especially given the regional and global context, including Donald Trump's victory in the recent US presidential election.

The confrontational approach has been attempted before, yielding no positive outcomes, he said, adding that confrontation is unproductive for all sides.

"We should pursue cooperation, and we are ready to collaborate. We hope the other parties will adopt a wise strategy."

Grossi arrived in Tehran late on Wednesday and was welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Following his meeting with Grossi, Araghchi also took to social media platform X to emphasize Iran’s commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its ongoing cooperation with the IAEA.

“As a committed member of the NPT, we continue our full cooperation with the IAEA. Differences can be resolved through cooperation and dialogue. We agreed to proceed with courage and goodwill,” he said.

The Iranian top diplomat pointed out that Iran has never abandoned the negotiating table regarding its peaceful nuclear program, signaling Tehran’s readiness to engage in discussions aimed at resolving outstanding issues.

“The ball is in the EU/E3 court,” he said, adding, however, that Iran is “NOT ready to negotiate under pressure and intimidation.”

