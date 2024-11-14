Iran will swiftly respond to any IAEA resolution: Nuclear chief 

In a joint press conference held after his Thursday meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Eslami said Iran has consistently showed that it will not bow to external pressures and will continue to advance its nuclear program in line with its national interests.

“Any resolution regarding Iran’s nuclear affairs will provoke an immediate response. They have repeatedly experienced that Iran will not be influenced by pressures and will pursue its program based on its national interests,” he said.

The nuclear chief also noted that Iran’s interactions with the UN nuclear watchdog have been within the framework of the nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT).

European powers are reportedly pushing for a new resolution against Iran by the IAEA’s Board of Governors next week to keep pressure on Tehran.

Eslami stressed that such a resolution against Iran would naturally give Tehran the right to take reciprocal measures. “If they choose the path of engagement, Iran is willing to cooperate; but if they take another route, Iran will make the necessary decisions,” he added.

Grossi, for his part, described his visit to Tehran as important amid the current complexities. He also acknowledged the long-standing cooperation between the IAEA and Iran and expressed hope that this visit would yield tangible results.

