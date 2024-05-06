IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Iran for high-level talks

Upon his arrival in Tehran on Monday, Grossi was welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Grossi will have a tight schedule during his trip to Iran.

He is expected to address the International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technologies to be held in the central province of Isfahan from May 6 to 8, and hold talks with senior Iranian officials, including with AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The IAEA chief said in February that he was planning to travel to Iran to address a “drifting apart” between the UN nuclear watchdog and the Islamic Republic.

Relations have somewhat cooled between Iran and the IAEA since then-US President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed tough economic sanctions on the country.

Since then, Iran has rolled back its commitments under the deal, officially called the JCPOA, ramping up its uranium enrichment and restricting the IAEA's inspections of its nuclear sites in line with a parliamentary law adopted in 2020.

