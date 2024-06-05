IAEA Board of Governors passes anti-Iran resolution

The anti-Iran resolution, proposed by the three European countries of France, the UK and Germany, was passed by a vote of 20 in favor and two against with 12 abstentions, according to Reuters.

“The need for the Board to hold Iran accountable to its legal obligations is long overdue. Iran must urgently, fully and unambiguously cooperate with the Agency,” the trio said in a statement to the Board on the resolution.

The resolution called on Iran to “reverse its withdrawal of the designations of several experienced Agency inspectors which is essential to fully allow the Agency to conduct its verification activities in Iran effectively".

Earlier in the day, Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani warned the IAEA of attempts by some member states to exploit its capacity in pursuit of their political agendas.

“The non-constructive approach of some member countries in exploiting the agency’s capacity in pursuit of their political goals will definitely harm the identity of the agency, as well as its role-playing and specialized role,” he stated.

Iran on Tuesday submitted a note to the IAEA about the recent reports that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi had given to the Board of Governors, urging the agency to observe impartiality in its reports on the country’s nuclear activities.

In an address to the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday, Grossi repeated his previous claims about the lack of cooperation on Iran’s side on certain issues, alleging that Iran has yet to provide the agency with “technically credible explanations” about the presence of uranium particles at two of its nuclear sites.

