Relations with IAEA continue in stable manner: Iran nuclear chief

According to IRNA, Eslami published a text along with a picture of his face-to-face-meeting with Grossi on the Instagram social network on Monday night and said “Iran's relationship with the Agency continues in a stable manner” and there is “the possibility of the International Atomic Energy Agency benefiting from the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He also talked about the first day of the 68th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference, saying he met with Grossi and had an overview of the situation between Iran and the Agency.

Grossi was informed that we are seriously pursuing the development of Iran's nuclear industry within the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Eslami said, adding that the IAEA proposal of using the opportunities and nuclear capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran was raised as well.

Fortunately, I had a positive conversation with the IAEA director general and believes that the meeting was a step forward, Iran’s nuclear chief continued.

The most important message of the meeting with Grossi was for the world to know that “Iran's relationship with the IAEA continues in a stable manner and under no circumstances will this process be harmed by any psychological pressure and blackmailing”, Eslami added.

