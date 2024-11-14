Ansarullah warns Israeli regime of crushing response

According to a Thursday report from Palestine’s Shehab news agency, al-Asad praised the military capabilities of Yemeni forces.

He stated that the Yemeni forces will not limit their actions to missile and drone attacks when confronting the Israeli regime.

The official noted that the Israeli regime will receive a crushing response in the near future, as Zionists have been committing atrocities against Palestinians.

He emphasized that Arab nations must stop issuing mere statements in condemnation of Israeli crimes, calling for concerted actions to put an end to the Zionist massacre in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen has repeatedly announced that its armed forces will continue to inflict blows on the usurping regime until the Zionists halt their attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

7129**4353