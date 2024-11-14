FODASUN urges int'l bodies to play active role in fostering peace in crisis regions

The FODASUN is a non-governmental organization based in Iran, dedicated to promoting regional and international peace, fostering tolerance, encouraging dialogue, and advocating for the protection of human rights.

In critical regional circumstances, FODASUN organized the sixth annual international conference on the future of peace and human rights in West Asia, featuring distinguished speakers from domestic and international backgrounds.

The conference’s closing statement is as follows:

Today, the world needs peace, justice, and peaceful coexistence more than ever. Regional and global crises arising from political, military, and economic conflicts compel all nations to reconsider their policies and prioritize fundamental human principles and international law. Promoting peace and respecting national sovereignty are among humanity’s most important responsibilities, paving the way for a more just and sustainable global order.

1. International laws are the foundation of global order and guarantee peace and security among nations. Adhering to international laws, such as the United Nations Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and various international conventions, fosters peaceful coexistence among countries and peoples. Any military or political action that undermines the sovereignty of other nations is a clear violation of international law and carries irreversible consequences.

2. The principle of national sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs of states and respect for their territorial integrity is a fundamental tenet of international law. Disregarding this Principle damages international relations and exacerbates crises and conflicts. Therefore, all parties must adhere to this essential principle and respect the sovereignty and independence of every nation.

3. The international community and global institutions bear the responsibility of supporting national sovereignty and working toward the peaceful resolution of conflicts to prevent the escalation of regional crises. The United Nations and other international organizations must play an active role in fostering peace in crisis regions and defending the rights of nations. Genuine peace can only be achieved when justice and human rights are universally upheld.

4. The economic sanctions unilaterally imposed by certain countries against Iran have had profound consequences for both the economy and the lives of the Iranian people. These sanctions have severely impacted not only Iran’s economy but also the populace's access to essential goods, including medicine, medical equipment, and other necessities, resulting in considerable hardship and suffering among ordinary citizens. Unilateral sanctions have further hindered Iran’s economic and social development, limiting its economic and trade opportunities on the international stage. Consequently, it is imperative to lift these sanctions to mitigate their detrimental effects on Iran.

5. Addressing current crises necessitates international cooperation and a collective effort among countries. Such collaboration may take the form of diplomatic negotiations, mediation, or preventive measures. Without this collective will and collaboration, achieving peace and resolving conflicts in regions such as Gaza and Lebanon will be exceedingly challenging.

6. In the current context, establishing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is essential. Recent military conflicts have claimed the lives of thousands of civilians and devastated the region’s infrastructure. Observing a ceasefire and concluding hostilities are the initial steps toward restoring peace and tranquility to the Palestinian people. This action also reflects a commitment to humanitarian principles and international law. Palestine exemplifies a region suffering from human rights abuses and systemic discrimination. The global community must support the rights of the Palestinian people, work towards ending the occupation, and promote justice.

7. For many years, Lebanon has been affected by regional violence and military threats. Ceasing threats and attacks against Lebanon, while respecting the sovereignty and independence of this nation, would enhance peace and security in the Middle East.

