Nov 14, 2024
Energy minister inaugurates Khuzestan's largest desalination plant 

Abadan, IRNA — Iran's Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi has inaugurated a major desalination plant in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, with a daily capacity of 25,000 cubic meters.

During the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, the CEO of Khuzestan Water and Sewage Company, Saber Alidadi, announced that the plant, the largest in Khuzestan, is now operational and will help improve the quality of drinking water in the province. 

Alidadi said the project is based on the B.O.O (build-own-operate) model, with a planned operational period of 15 years.

During his first visit in Khuzestan, Aliabadi also inaugurated the 400 KV Shahid Hashemi power substation located in the Shiban district.

