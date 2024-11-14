Energy minister inaugurates Khuzestan’s largest desalination plant 

During the inauguration ceremony on Thursday, the CEO of Khuzestan Water and Sewage Company, Saber Alidadi, announced that the plant, the largest in Khuzestan, is now operational and will help improve the quality of drinking water in the province.

Alidadi said the project is based on the B.O.O (build-own-operate) model, with a planned operational period of 15 years.

During his first visit in Khuzestan, Aliabadi also inaugurated the 400 KV Shahid Hashemi power substation located in the Shiban district.

7129**4353