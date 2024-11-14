Iran FM, IAEA chief hold talks in Tehran

Grossi arrived in Tehran late on Wednesday and was welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

On Thursday, the IAEA chief met with Iran's top diplomat, who played a key role as a chief negotiator in the nuclear talks with major powers that led to the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

During his visit, the IAEA director general is expected to hold talks with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Grossi is to meet the Head of the AEOI Mohammad Eslami. Then, he will take part in a press conference to answer questions from reporters on Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

The IAEA chief said ahead of his visit to Tehran that the agency's inspectors have no evidence that Iran is building a nuclear bomb.

He also expressed hope that progress would be made in negotiations with Iranian officials over the outstanding safeguards issues during his current visit to the Islamic Republic.

