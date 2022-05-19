Prosecution of Gen. Soleimani assassins on Judiciary agenda

The announcement was made by first Deputy Chief Justice Mohammad Mossadeq in the southeastern city of Kerman on Thursday, during the inaugural ceremony of the new head of Kerman Province’s Justice Department.

Mossadeq said that any fair lawyer, even those against the Islamic Republic, believe that the US assassination of General Soleimani lacked a logical reason, despite the fact that Washington attempted to show that it was lawful.

He added that more than two years into the assassination, the US attempts have been unfruitful.

The Iranian judiciary official stressed that the martyrdom of Soleimani showed the true image of terrorists to the world.

Lieutenant General Soleimani along with Senior Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhanddis was killed during a US drone attack near Iraq’s capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

Both of them were key anti-terror figures and played a crucial role in defeating Daesh terrorists in Iraq.

Soleimani also played a key role in fighting terrorism in other parts of West Asia.

