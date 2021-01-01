US full exit from region, Iran's ultimate revenge for Gen. Soleimani assassination: Judiciary chief

Addressing a ceremony for commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Ebrahim Raisie further underlined, what the enemy saw from so far Iran was only one part of the harsh revenge; so, it should wait for the final retaliation, which would come in a place and time when the resistance forces would determine, adding that the foe should be aware of the fact that they will have a very hard life from now on.

No one even the president of the United States would not be exempted from being brought to justice when it comes to assassination and crime, he said, noting that such a criminal would not be secure anywhere on the earth.

He stipulated that the weapons that General Soleimani has raised would never be put down.

He went on to describe General Qassem Soleimani as a great supporter of all oppressed nations without considering their nationalities and religious affiliations.



Raisie argued that based on the thinking of Martyr Soleimani as well as the political doctrine of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, those who support all deprived underprivileged people are the real supporters of the oppressed ones throughout the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Judiciary chief noted that the foes wanted to demonize the holy religion of Islam by the use of terrorist groups like Daesh, but they have been defeated, because General Soleimani and his companion in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) prevented such a plot to become operational.

The enemies tried to disarm the resistance movement and portrait a false image of Islam, which was the American-supported Islam, but they failed to pursue their project in the region through sowing discord and setting off the whole Middle East, Raisie warned.

A ceremony was held in Tehran University on Friday morning to mark the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the late commander of the Quds forces Gen. Soleimani who was assassinated by the US forces in Baghdad.

General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020, which falls on today according to the Iranian calendar.

A day after the assassination of General Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

Gen Soleimani could strengthen the Resistance front against the Zionist regime of Israel and destroyed the US hegemony clout, he added.

Earlier, the spokesman for headquarters in charge of organizing the first anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, had said at a TV program that Iran has prepared documents to issue a criminal indictment against assassins of Lt Gen Soleimani.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish