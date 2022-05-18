Iranian delegation holds meetings, signs several agreements in Oman

As the official noted, the high-ranking trade delegation visited Oman on the eve of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Muscat.

Piltan said the Iranian delegation is led by the TPO President, Ali Reza Peymanpak.

In Muscat, Peymanpak who is also deputy minister of industry held talks with the Omani minister of transport, communications, and information technology; the head of a shipping company; the head of the chamber of commerce and industry; and the governor of central bank.

The talks focused on necessity of development of sea transport, activation of transportation capacities for fostering multilateral and bilateral relations in the region, and increasing share in regional market.

Also, the Iranian delegation met with staff members at Iran’s Embassy in Oman and the ambassador to Muscat.

In the meeting, Peymanpak said that the Iranian government is after developing trade and supporting exporters.

The high-ranking Iranian delegation with representatives from 30 private sectors and export bodies arrived in the Omani capital two days ago and was welcomed by the officials in that country.

