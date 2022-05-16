Reconciliation with occupiers has come to a standstill: Hamas official

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, the spokesman for Hamas, Daoud Shahab, criticized internal disputes among the Palestinian groups, saying that the advocates of peace process recognize the Oslo Accords as the foundation of the political negotiations that have been declined down to zero.

Shahab said that attachment to the Oslo Accords was the main obstacle against an international agreement between Palestinians, explaining that the disagreement is over the treaty itself which was signed in 1993 by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

He further elaborated that Hamas announced that signing the accords which were a grave danger to the cause of Palestine was a sheer deviation from the PLO’s plans.

The PLO was established to liberate Palestine as its name implies, but it happened to object its main goal when it sign the Oslo Accords which meant walking back Palestine, Shahab noted.

He singled out Palestinian National Authority (PNA)’s security coordination with the Zionist Regime as one of the biggest challenges ahead of the Resistance that has doubled the problems of Palestine.

The sever blockade of the Resistance, prosecution of the entities backing the Resistance and sanctions against the aids has deprived families of martyrs and prisoners of Resistance of their most basic rights, according to the Hamas official who added that anyone who contributes to this is serving the occupiers.

We believe that the duties of Muslims and Arab nations shouldn’t be impeded by internal disagreements among Palestinians, he underlined.

He noted that restrictions and blockade have decreased backing from Muslim and Arab nations and many countries avoid offering assistance to the Palestinian nation out of the fear of sanctions.

However, he said, the Islamic Republic of Iran is the only country whose assistance never changed and it has countered any pressures against helping the Palestinian Resistance and families of martyrs, prisoners and the injured.

