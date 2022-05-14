Iran U16 basketball team defeat Iraq

The Persian basketballers won against their Iraqi competitors 95-53 during the latest match that was held in Jordan’s capital Amman.

The Iranian team already defeated Syria, Lebanon and Jordan during the tournament.

The U16 FIBA Asian Championship WABA qualification kicked off last week.

It is the qualifying tournament for the 2022 FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship that will be held in Qatar’s capital Doha from June 12 to 19, 2022.

Sixteen teams will compete in the Doha tournament. Four teams will be qualified to play at the 2022 FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup due to be held in Spain from July 2 to 10, 2022.

4194**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish