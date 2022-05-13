26th Int'l Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition opens in Tehran

The 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) was opened in Tehran on Friday with the presence of Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji, senior managers of the oil industry, and a group of Iran's Members of Parliament.

The 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022) will be running through May, 16 at Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

According to officials, a total of 1,200 Iranian companies and 44 foreign companies from 11 countries such as Italy, Spain, the Emirates, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Ukraine, South Africa and Belgium showcase their products in the exhibition.

Accordingly, some space has been dedicated to showcasing 100 knowledge-based companies in the event.

