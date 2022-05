Iran’s Ambassador in Bucharest Hossein Sadaat Meidani, manager of the museum Paula Popoiu, Romania’s deputy minister of culture, and former Romanian ambassador to Iran Christian Teodorescu gave speeches in the opening ceremony of the expo.

The people interested in Iranian culture and the heads and staff of foreign diplomatic missions in Romania visited the exhibition.

The exhibition is open until May 15.

