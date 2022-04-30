FM urges facilitated consular services to Iranians in Romania

Amirabdollahian issued the call during a meeting in Tehran with Iran’s ambassador to Romania, Hossein Sadat Meidani.

The ambassador briefed the top diplomat on the latest status of ties between the two countries as well as issues related to Iranians residing in the European country.

Amirabdollahian referred to the importance of relations between Tehran and Bucharest.

He stressed the importance of pursuing and implementing issues the two countries are working on.

He also emphasized that consular services offered to Iranians in Romania should be facilitated.

