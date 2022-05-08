IFRC Pres terms Iran Red Cross as powerful

Rocca made the remarks at a ceremony held in Tehran on Sunday to mark the 100th anniversary of establishment of Iranian Red Crescent Society.

As he noted, IRCS is among the most reputable ones in the IFRC network.

IFRC is proud of existence and activities of Iranian Red Crescent Society, he underlined.

He further highlighted respectable foothold Iran has in the international humanitarian bodies.

Then, he appreciated Pirhossein Kolivand, the president of IRCS, for his humanitarian activities done to help the needy.

In crises, Red Crescent Societies are those in which the governments can trust, Rocca stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rocca said his Federation is seriously after continuing support for the IRCS and added that he is after fostering cooperation with Iran to guarantee continuation of humanitarian aid to those in need.

Nearly 90 foreign guests, as well as Iranian officials, were present in the today's event in Tehran.

Annually, World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8 is celebrated in Iran for a week.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish