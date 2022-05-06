Poland’s FM to visit Tehran

Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Rau will during his visit in addition to meeting his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian have also meetings with some other high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A broad range of issues of mutual interest, including in the fields of bilateral ties, regional and international developments will be included in the two foreign ministers’ meeting agenda.

The Polish foreign minister is also scheduled to attend a commemoration service on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the arrival of Polish refugees in Iran during his visit of Tehran.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish