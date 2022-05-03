Bright prospect ahead for Tehran-Damascus trade

Keyvan Kashefi made the remarks while speaking to IRNA in an interview.

Promotion of bilateral economic cooperation will occurr after preparing the ground for transit of goods from Iraqi border, increasing flights to Syria and reaching several agreements on trade exchange, Kashefi said.

He went on to underline that Iran and Syria witnessed 60 percent growth in their trade exchange during the past Iranian calendar year ended on March 20, 2022, while being compared with the previous year.

The official also referred to increase in flights to Syria and launch of a trade office for Iranian businesspersons in the heart of the Syrian capital as moves which have removed some problems for bilateral economic relations.

He further described trade exchange between Iran and Syria as a win-win cooperation.

Iran has no border with Syria, so Iraq which has long border crossings with Iran in west and southwest country can serve as a transit route for Iran's exports to Syria.

