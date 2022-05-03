Eid al-Fitr prayers performed across Iran

In Tehran, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi is leading the Eid al-Fitr prayers.

The prayers at the Tehran University campus were held in person after over two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic which killed more than 6,260,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

Eid al-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The event marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The advent of Ramadan may vary from country to country depending on the situation of the moon. Since the new moon is not in the same state at the same time globally, the beginning and ending dates of Ramadan depend on what lunar sightings receive in each location.

Iran announced Tuesday (May 3) as Eid al-Fitr while some Muslim countries found it on May 2.

