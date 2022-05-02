Over 5m people in Iran covered by free health insurance

Mohammad Mehdi Nasehi said in an interview on Sunday that 5,792,000 people have been covered by free health insurance and only 500,000 people from the three low-income deciles have yet to be covered.

Iran’s 1401 Budget Act (for the fiscal year ending in March 2023) required the administration to provide all the people in the three low-income deciles with free health insurance.

The IHIO is a governmental organization in Iran tasked with expansion and development of basic universal health insurance.

Nasehi also said that Iran’s Health Ministry is considering providing all foreign national in Iran with basic health services.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish