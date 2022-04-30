Persian Gulf not a sheer geographical unit, but an identity: Iran Min.

Esmaili made the remarks in a message on the occasion of the Persian Gulf National Day on 10th day of Ordibehesht (April 30), noting that the Persian Gulf is the waterway of peace, justice, love and sacrifice.



The glory and dignity of this region has its roots in the ancient history of the Orient, he wrote, adding that the Persian Gulf is named the cradle of human civilization and that this honor will remain forever thanks to sacrifices of the people of the region.



The Persian Gulf National Day is an event to mark civilization of a nation, who has been the flag-bearer of monotheism and justice, the minister emphasized, adding that the nation maintained the culture in spite of all plots to preserve cultural and historical achievements of the glorious territory.



Concurrent with the Persian Gulf National Day, the 12th International Cultural and Artistic Seminar of the Persian Gulf is being held to protect national identity of Iran, he added.



The participation of researchers, artists, writers, and journalists in the seminar plays a key role in enriching the national event, Esmaili concluded.

