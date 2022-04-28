Official says world will witness a different Quds Day

Ramezan Sharif made the remarks on the eve of the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan which is commemorated by Muslim Ummah as the Quds Day.

He said that this year’s Quds Day has coincided with the new developments in the occupied lands and the victories of the Palestinian people which is indicative of the collapse of the defensive and security systems of the Zionist regime and promises a different Quds Day in the history of the Muslim world.

The Quds day will be commemorated across the Muslim world on Friday in a situation where the fake grandeur of the army of the fake and temporary Zionist regime has collapsed and the Zionists themselves acknowledge this fact, Sharif said.

He said that the illusion of the invincibility of the Zionist army has brought nothing but disgrace for the Zionists and their supporters.

